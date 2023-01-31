Coast Guardsman arrested for allegedly biting 3 pre-teens at sleepover

A Florida man serving in the Coast Guard was arrested near Naval Air Station Key West for allegedly biting three pre-teen girls during a sleepover.

Petty Officer Third Class Craig Hucker was taken into custody on Jan. 23 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery and three felony counts of child abuse, according to the police report.

One of the girls’ mothers called in the incident to Key West police, who questioned the children and Hucker.

The Coast Guardsman had reportedly been in a relationship and living with the mother of one of the girls for six years. While the mother was away in Michigan, the girl hosted a sleepover, during which time she alleged that Hucker was “inappropriate” with her and her friends, according to a document provided to Military Times.

The child, whose name was redacted, said that she and her friends were play-wrestling in her bedroom after breakfast when Hucker allegedly joined in and bit her and both friends. She told police he nipped her on the back of the thigh, below her right buttock.

In the report, the girl stated that Hucker also made sexual comments to the trio of girls. The incident in question, the girl alleged, was reportedly not the first time Hucker touched her inappropriately. Such incidents have allegedly been occurring since she was as young as 7 or 8 years old.

Hucker also discussed “furries” and their “butt plug” tails with the girls, one said in the report. Additionally, Hucker reportedly told one of the girls to change out of her bikini bottoms because “bad things can happen to girls when they wear such revealing clothing.”

Following the incident, the girls left the house and rode their bikes away from the military base, they told police. That’s when the girl hosting the sleepover told her two friends about “what Craig does to her.” This prompted the juveniles to tell one of their mothers what happened, which led to authorities being contacted.

“The Coast Guard is aware of the arrest of Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Hucker and is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities in support of the investigation,” Melissa Leake, deputy public affairs officer for the Coast Guard Atlantic Area, told Military Times. “Hucker, an enlisted member, serves aboard USCGC Thetis as an Electronics Technician.”

Hucker is set to be arraigned in court on Feb. 7.