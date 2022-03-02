Coast man arrested on murder charges after two men found shot to death at Moss Point home

A 43-year-old Moss Point man faces multiple charges after police found two men dead in a double homicide Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Elder Street about 8:30 a.m. and found the two victims dead from gunshots wounds in the yard of the residence, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The suspect, Willie Hurd, was on scene and suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. He was transported Singing River Hospital for treatment.

Hurd notified police that there were two other shooting victims at the residence.

The victims were identified as:

Tremaine Moore, 38, of Moss Point

Marcus Davis, 42, of Pascagoula

Working alongside South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, the Pascagoula Police Department Crime Scene Unit and investigators from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, detectives found evidence to implicate Hurd for the shootings of Moore and Davis.

Police also found marijuana in Hurd’s home while executing a search warrant, they said.

Upon his release from the hospital, Hurd was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.