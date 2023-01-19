Coast man will serve 30 years in prison for sexual assault of teen

A Jackson County jury has found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a child on her way to school in 2018.

On Wednesday, a Jackson County jury found Jimmy David Williams, 37, guilty of sexual battery of a child after a two-day trial, according to the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Williams to serve 30 years in prison with the Mississippi Department of Corrections — the maximum on this charge. Williams will also have to pay a $5,000 fine, court costs and register as a sex offender.

On March 7, 2018 Williams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on her way to school at Moss Point High School. The Sun Herald previously reported that the girl was walking to her bus stop when Williams forced the girl into his vehicle at gun point.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley had said at the time that Williams then drove to an area near Ruby Street and sexually assaulted the girl before dropping her off near the high school and releasing her.

The victim reported the assault to her JROTC instructors when she arrived at the school, leading to an investigation by the Moss Point Police Department.

Williams evaded arrest until Dec. 20, 2018 — months after the original incident. He was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia on warrants from Moss Point on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery.

“It takes extraordinary courage to walk into a courtroom of strangers and talk about the most vulnerable and traumatic events of your life,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a press release. “Despite facing overwhelming adversity, this victim told of her sexual assault and took her power back. My team and I are proud to fight for and stand with this victim.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Bobby Knochel and Carolyn Lewis.

“This case is another example of how important our teachers are in the lives of their students. Often, they are the only stability and support a child has. We are grateful for the teachers who helped this victim in the aftermath of this assault and for the hard work of law enforcement,” Knochel said.