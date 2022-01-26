Coast man told kids to clean mom’s wounds after brutal beating, records say. She died.

A Long Beach man allegedly beat his wife to death a day after he bonded out of the Hancock County jail for allegedly running over a man with a 4-wheeler and assaulting him six years earlier, according to records obtained by the Sun Herald.

Robert J. Oshinski, 37, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault in Hancock County on Jan. 6, though the alleged crime occurred six years earlier on or about Oct. 30, 2015.

Two days later, records show, Oshinski bonded out of jail on a $10,000 bond set by a Hancock County Justice Court judge.

A day later, on Jan. 9, Long Beach police arrested Oshinski on a charge of first-degree murder in the alleged beating death of his partner, Ashley A. “Angie” Barbara, 37.

It’s unclear why Hancock County sheriff’s investigators had not arrested Oshinski in the alleged 2015 assault until January, but that case also had ties to domestic violence involving someone with a personal connection to Oshinski. The victim in that case, the records say, was dating the sister of a woman dating Oshinski at the time.

Oshinksi is currently jailed in Harrison County on a $1 million bond for the murder charge.

On Wednesday, Harrison County Justice Court Judge Dianne Ladner will decide if there is enough evidence in the murder case to bound it over to a grand jury for indictment.

The murder

When Long Beach police arrested Oshinski in the Jan. 9 beating death of Barbara, authorities learned the Coast construction worker had gotten the woman’s children to clean blood from her wounds before he dropped her off at Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to court records.

Barbara died of blunt force trauma to the body shortly after Oshinski drove there under the guise that he was trying to get her help.

Oshinski’s arrest came after he returned to the hospital sometime after he first dropped Barbara off there. He indicated he left the hospital to drop Barbara’s children off at someone’s home to watch them before he returned to the hospital.

When he returned, police said, Barbara had died.

At the hospital, authorities noticed Oshinski had changed clothes.

When police tried to question Oshinski, he refused to talk and asked for an attorney instead.

Long Beach police learned more about what had occurred when they interviewed the woman’s three children.

Children said couple fought

According to Barbara’s children, Oshinski and Barbara got into an argument the night before her death.

The couple lived in a camper on North Island View Drive in Long Beach. Barbara’s Chevrolet Tahoe was parked there as well.

The children said they went to sleep after their mother told them she was going for the walk.

The following morning, the children said they woke up to Oshinski telling them he was “going for a walk to find their mother,” according to Long Beach police Det. Brad Gross.

The children said Oshinski returned to their home about 40 minutes later with Barbara “in his arms,” the records say. Oshinski indicated he had found Barbara on a seawall near Cleveland Avenue after he drove around in her Chevrolet Tahoe to find her.

However, witnesses later told police, they never saw the vehicle leave the area where the couple lived.

Oshinski told the children he had attempted to revive their mother after he found her unconscious, but couldn’t do so and needed to take her to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators, the reports say, soon learned Oshinski had at least one of the children clean the blood from their mother’s wounds on the drive to the hospital.

Long Beach police took Oshinski into custody shortly after he returned to the hospital.

A previous assault

Long before Barbara’s death, Oshinski was identified as a suspect in the Hancock County assault.

The Sun Herald filed public information requests to find out more details about that alleged attack.

The arrest warrant had been issued on Nov. 2, 2015.

According to criminal affidavits filed in the 2015 case, Oshinski was wanted on the aggravated assault charge for allegedly running over the victim with a 4-wheeler and then repeatedly punching the man in the back of the head.

The victim told police the assault happened shortly after he drove his motorcycle up to a home on Longvue Drive in Picayune and stopped to park.

As the victim was attempting to park, he said Oshinski ran over him with the 4-wheeler.

When the force of the impact threw the man to the ground, the records say, Oshinski started punching the man repeatedly in the back of the head.

The victim said his girlfriend heard the crash and ran outside.

At that point, the records say, Oshinski got back on his 4-wheeler and started chasing the woman while yelling out threats to call child protective services on her.

The woman told police she made it to a neighbor’s home and called 911 for help.

Oshinski jumped into a SUV and left the scene before authorities arrived.

The assault victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

After that, six years would pass before Oshinski would face arrest for that crime.

If you are a victim of domestic violence in South Mississippi and need help, you can call the crisis line at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence at 1-800-800-1396.