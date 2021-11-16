A Coast musician goes missing while setting up for gig at Biloxi restaurant and bar

A local musician went missing while he was setting up equipment at a new restaurant and bar Thursday, Biloxi police said in a press release.

Jordan Chalden was set to perform at Martini’s in Biloxi. He reportedly went inside, set up his instruments and then walked back outside. His wife reported him missing after he did not return and is concerned for his welfare, police said.

Chalden’s truck, a gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with Mississippi license plate number HA41380, was seen about 10 p.m. Thursday on Cedar Lake Road.

Police say Chalden is 6 feet 1 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of treble clef in his inner right wrist.

Anyone with information on Chalden’s whereabouts should call the Biloxi Police Criminal Investigation at 228-435-6112, Biloxi dispatch at 228-392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.