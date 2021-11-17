Coast musician located after he was reported missing while setting up for gig in Biloxi
The Gulf Coast musician who was reported missing last week has been found safe by Hattiesburg Police.
According to a news released from Biloxi Police, Jordan Chalden was found Wednesday evening after going missing while setting up equipment at a Martini’s restaurant and bar, where he is a musician, last Thursday.
Chalden went inside, set up his instruments and then walked back outside. His wife reported him missing after he did not return, Biloxi police said in a press release Tuesday.
Information on what happened to him or where he’s been was not immediately available.