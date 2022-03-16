Coast police officer accused of stealing from drug suspect asked to resign. He was fired.

A Moss Point police suspected of criminal wrongdoing in the line of duty asked to resign Tuesday, but city officials followed the recommendation of Police Chief Brandon Ashley and fired the officer.

The decision to terminate the police officer came after Mayor Billie Knight and the Board of Alderman met in executive session. The name of the police officer has not been released, but he is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

An internal investigation began after receiving a report about the police officer allegedly stealing personal property, believed to be cash, from a person who had been taken into custody on a criminal charge, Ashley said Wednesday.

A drug task force unit had alerted authorities to the alleged wrongdoing, authorities confirmed.

During its internal investigation, the Moss Point Police Department confirmed the now-former officer had allegedly taken some of the property that belonged to a person who had been taken into custody on a suspected drug charge.

The Police Department turned over its findings to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation.

That investigation is ongoing.

Ashley announced the allegations of wrongdoing against the police officer in a statement released Monday.

To report information, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.