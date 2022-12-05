Coast police officer fired after drug seizure money goes missing

A Coast law enforcement officer was fired over the weekend after being accused of stealing money, according to a press release.

The officer was a member of the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, made up of officers from the Pascagoula, Gautier, Ocean Springs, and Moss Point Police Departments, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, money from a recent drug related seizure conducted by the group was discovered to be missing, Cmdr. Joe Nicholson, director of Narcotics for the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, said in a press release.

The Pascagoula FBI was notified and took over the ongoing investigation. The money has since been recovered.

The name of the officer has not been released.