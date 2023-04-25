Coast substitute teacher fired as allegations of Snapchat misconduct surface, police say

An Ocean Springs Middle School teacher was removed from his job as police investigation allegations of criminal wrongdoing involving underage students.

The investigation began after reports of the ex-teacher sending inappropriate sexual content to students via Snapchat, Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said Tuesday.

In addition, the man was allegedly sending requests to be friends with students on the same social media site.

“We are still in the infant stages of the investigation,” LeMaire said. “We are going to be interviewing the victims in this and pursuing other evidence as the investigation continues.”

Police are working with the school district and campus police in the ongoing investigation.

Ocean Springs School District first learned about the allegations, LeMaire said, after a parent shared some of the allegations in a Facebook post in the Ocean Springs Talk of the Town Facebook group.

The students have told parents the ex-teacher allegedly took pictures with the students and sent them friend requests via the social media site, among other things.

To report information, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.