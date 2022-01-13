A Coast woman with nearly 1 million TikTok followers became a victim of ‘swatting’ prank

The email threatening violence against Biloxi employees appeared to be sent by a Coast-based TikTok user with nearly 1 million followers.

But when law enforcement arrived at her home on Dec. 20, they quickly found that she had no idea what they were talking about. TikTok user rx0rcist, who uses her account to call out health care workers who are spreading misinformation about COVID-19, had become a victim of “swatting.”

The term refers to a form of harassment in which someone contacts law enforcement to falsely report an ongoing or imminent crime, leading them to storm into someone’s home and even arrest or harm them. It gets its name from the word SWAT, because aggressors hope police will deploy special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams to respond to the alleged threat.

For TikTok user rx0rcist, who identified herself as Savannah Sparks in an interview with NBC earlier this year, the response wasn’t so drastic. Even so, five officers from two different agencies wound up at her home.

She documented the experience in a two-and-a-half minute video on the app that same day.

“Early this morning evidently someone decided to send an email in my name to every Biloxi city council member detailing my plans of going on a shooting spree today,” she said.

In an email statement, Biloxi police Cpt. Milton Houseman confirmed that two plain-clothes Biloxi investigators, a uniformed Biloxi Patrol sergeant, and two Harrison County sheriff’s deputies went to her address. Harrison County got involved because she lives outside of the Biloxi department’s jurisdiction.

“The person was contacted and denied sending the email,” Houseman said. “The person also provided information about ongoing feuds with several other people via various social media apps. It was immediately apparent that the individual’s information had been used to send the email, which is a common tactic used in ‘swatting’ incidents, and there was no credible threat to anyone.”

Houseman said Biloxi is in the early stages of its investigation of the incident.

Calling out misinformation on TikTok

In the NBC interview, Sparks, a doctor of pharmacy and a lactation consultant, discussed creating TikTok videos to rebut medical misinformation. She urges people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In one video, she fact-checked a pharmacy technician who falsely claimed hormonal birth control causes cancer. Then she contacted the technician’s employer.

In another, she criticized a nurse who posted a TikTok about wanting a fake vaccination card.

“In the past, I have been a little more reserved with how aggressive I have gone after these people, but the longer this pandemic went on, and the more and more misinformation we started seeing as health care workers on social media, the less I started caring about my tone and coming across a certain way,” she told NBC.

Sparks described how that practice had made her a target of trolls and online harassment, including posting photos of her mother’s house on 4chan. The online abuse got so bad that she filed a complaint with her local sheriff’s office, she told NBC.

Sparks did not respond to emails and TikTok messages requesting comment.

The video about the swatting incident includes footage of her doorbell security camera, which captured some of her interactions with officers.

“They sent an email out today with your name on it, that you hate the city of Biloxi and minorities,” one officer says, “and that you were gonna go on a shooting spree today.”

“Great, wonderful,” Sparks responds.

“We’re obligated to follow up on that, which is why we’re here,” he continues.

Houseman said the Biloxi Police Department had no records of another swatting incident in the last five years.

At the end of the video, Sparks apologized to the recipients of the email.

“Rest assured that I’m doing everything in my power to hold whoever did this accountable,” she said.

There is no specific federal law against swatting, but it can be prosecuted through related charges like making false reports to emergency services.

In a swatting incident that led to the death of Andrew Finch in Wichita, Kansas, defendant Tyler Barriss faced the possibility of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. He ultimately took a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lesser charges like making a threat in interstate communication and conspiracy to make a false report carry penalties of up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.