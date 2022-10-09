Coastal architect assesses damage to specially-designed homes on Sanibel Island
Architect Joyce Owens encourages more sustainable concepts to homes by the water.
Architect Joyce Owens encourages more sustainable concepts to homes by the water.
The new monarch’s crowning ceremony is expected to be a ‘slimmed-down’ affair
"I hope I made you proud," the CNN star added ahead of shift to lead anchor of the network's morning show next week
Gabe Davis, Dyami Brown and Darnell Mooney all made ridiculous, one-handed catches in Week 5 of the NFL season.
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
According to real estate agent and investor Graham Stephan, the average American household has $10,000 worth of savings, but you may lose out to inflation if you keep your money in a checking account. Think of an emergency fund as insurance that protects you if (and when) an unexpected expense occurs. By socking away money in an emergency fund, you don't need to rely on your everyday funds or pull money from other investments to cover expenses when disaster strikes.
The "Weekend Update" hosts joked that the Georgia Senate candidate and Mehmet Oz are both "trying to lose" with all these scandals
This glow in the dark case protects your remote and makes it easy to find even in dark rooms.
Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...
The NASCAR Cup Series concludes the Round of 12 with the annual race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course on Sunday.
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
The Whale owners intend to rebuild. There’s not much to salvage. They’re keeping their employees on payroll for as long as they can, they said.
Kansas football’s stunning 5-0 start came to an end on with a 38-31 loss to No. 17 TCU, but Jayhawks can take something out of defeat.
Odds are that you've heard this oft-repeated financial advice before. To Ramit Sethi, author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich, it's not financial advice. Recently, he compared buying a house to buying a car, because the minute you make the purchase, you're underwater.
Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned defence of migrants, calling their exclusion "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," putting him on a collision course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government. Francis made his comments as he canonised a 19th century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th century man who ministered to the sick in Argentina. Francis, who has made support of migrants a major theme of his pontificate, presided over the ceremony before 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square.
Fort Myers Beach officials 'in transition' as residents regain access
Mark Finchem, a Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for Arizona secretary of state, said he did "not care for mail-in voting" in September.
Yes, equity is important in Mecklenburg traffic stops, but so is equal enforcement of the law. | Letters to the editor
Julia made landfall as a hurricane in Nicaragua, bringing a forecast of devastating winds and life-threatening flash floods.
Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.
It's Fat Bear Week, and an unlikely friendship is in bloom.