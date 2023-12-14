Coastal areas already seeing gusty winds, dangerous surf ahead of this weekend’s severe weather

Gusty winds and dangerous surf will continue to pound Central Florida beaches now through the weekend.

A low will also develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

It will then slide across the Florida Peninsula, bringing with it heavy rain, gusty winds and the isolated threat of tornadoes.

Our worst weather will move through the area late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday.

Read: Thursday: Breezy with passing showers; system in Gulf will bring threat of severe weekend weather

Many communities will see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall -- if not more.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry has declared a Weather Alert Day for Saturday through at least Sunday morning.

“Even before this weekend’s heavy rain and wind, we’re seeing 40 mph gusts throughout the area; and gusts over 50 mph are expected Saturday,” he said. “We’ll monitor a tornado threat as well.”

Read: Weather Alert Day: We could see tropical storm-like conditions this weekend

Terry said Central Florida will have some tropical storm-like winds with the heaviest rain squalls moving in Saturday into early Sunday morning.

“Our weekend storm likely won’t become tropical, but it’ll pack a punch nonetheless,” he said.

Download our free weather app by clicking here, and watch Terry’s live forecast on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Read: James Webb Space Telescope gives stargazers inside, detailed look at exploded star

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A child's ride-on vehicle is seen amongst downed tree branches in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A damaged electrical substation is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A single standing wall of the nave of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: Dolls and other belongings are strewn about in a yard in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Storm damage on Nesbitt Lane in Madison, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Storm damage on Nesbitt Lane in Madison, Tennessee, on Saturday.

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: In an aerial view, the interior of a home is seen after its roof has been torn off in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: In an aerial view, downed trees and a destroyed home are seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: In an aerial view, a mobile home park where three people perished is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

A single standing wall of the nave of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

A youth sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

A child stands in the window of the Martin residence in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

A resident cooks food in their driveway in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, lifts a board to add to a pile in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023.

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Rows of heavily damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Residents and visitors work to clear debris in Clarksville, Tennessee.