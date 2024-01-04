Coastal Bend emergency management officials investigating odor

Coastal Bend emergency management officials are investigating a chemical-like odor reported by Coastal Bend residents Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The source of the odor has not yet been identified as of midday Thursday. San Patricio County Emergency Management coordinator Sara Williams said that industrial facilities in San Patricio County have not reported any issues.

"Air monitoring devices are not picking up any hazardous substances in the air at this point," Williams said. "So we don't have a large concern for public health-related issues at this time. "

Brenda Elizondo, the Corpus Christi district chief for the Texas Division of Emergency management, said that emergency management coordinators across the Coastal Bend are working to identify the source of the smell.

Officials are also coordinating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

"We're working with our regional partners on the odor," City of Corpus Christi Office of Emergency Management coordinator Billy Delgado said, adding that the wind appears to have carried the odor from north of Coastal Bend.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Chemical odor reported by Coastal Bend residents