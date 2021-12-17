Coastal Bend school districts acknowledge viral threat from social media app TikTok

School districts in the Coastal Bend said Friday that their campuses have not been targets of anonymous nationwide threats on TikTok.

TikTok is an app for users to create and share viral videos. A trending video on the app has declared Friday, Dec. 17, as "National School Shooting and Bomb Threat Day."

On Thursday, the company released a statement via Twitter saying it handles rumored threats with "utmost seriousness."

The company is "working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok," the statement said.

The Sinton Police Department made a statement on Facebook Thursdaysaying Sinton ISD asked the department for additional patrol. Any student who engages and makes a terroristic threat can be arrested and charged, the post said.

"This information has been shared with law (enforcement) agencies at all levels," the post said. "Many surrounding agencies and schools have been posting similar messages. This is a nationwide viral internet development, therefore no specific city or school is mentioned."

Three Rivers ISD made a similar post on Facebook Friday letting the community know it is aware of the nationwide threats.

"While there have been no mentions of anything in our specific school, we take everything involving student safety seriously, and want to encourage everyone at school or in the community that 'if you hear or see something, say something,'" the post said.

Additionally, Corpus Christi ISD released a statement on Facebook recognizing the threats and said there is no evidence of a direct threat toward the district.

"CCISD takes all threats seriously, and asks anyone with specific information to share regarding a threat to please do so with authorities," the post said. "Unfortunately, schools nationwide have seen an increase in online posts with threatening language in recent weeks. CCISD investigates all threats against our schools, and even pranks can carry serious consequences."

The school district said out of an abundance of caution, it is partnering with local agencies to increase police presence within CCISD.

