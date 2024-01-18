Coastal Carolina fraternity closed after hazing incident. It’s not the first time it has happened

The Coastal Carolina University chapter of Alpha Chi Rho has been suspended because of hazing violations, said CCU director of communications Jerry Rashid.

The national chapter of Alpha Chi Rho has closed the CCU chapter following the suspension.

The suspension was granted by the CCU Division of University Belonging and Student Affairs until 2028.

The hazing violation happened off campus in the early morning on Oct. 11, 2022, and was reported to university officials on March 29. An interim suspension was issued on March 31 while an outside firm began an investigation. The firm submitted its investigative report on Oct. 24, stating the fraternity had committed acts of hazing, Rashid said.

Rashid did not describe the nature of the hazing actions.

The national fraternity chapter did respond immediately to The Sun News for comment.

Alpha Chi Rho appealed the decision on Nov. 17, but the suspension was upheld by the appellate authority on Jan. 3.

The CCU handbook says, “Hazing is any reckless or intentional act, occurring on or off campus, that produces physical, mental or emotional pain, discomfort, humiliation, embarrassment or ridicule directed toward other students or groups (regardless of their willingness to participate), that is required or expected of new or current members and which is not related to the mission of the team, group or organization. This includes any activity, whether it is presented as optional or required, that places a new or current member in a position of servitude as a condition of membership.”

Since 2013, a total of eight fraternities and sororities at CCU have been accused of hazing violations, according to the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act Report. CCU suspended Sigma Alpha Epsilon for three years in 2014 and Delta Chi for seven years in 2013. Kappa Alpha Psi was suspended by the national chapter and Tau Kappa Epsilon was shut down indefinitely by its national organization. Others have received probation.

A chapter of Alpha Chi Rho at Syracuse University in New York was suspended in 2019 for shouting racial slurs at a Black woman, the Daily Orange reported.