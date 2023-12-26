Coastal cities using artificial intelligence to keep citizens safe ahead of disasters

Artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be everywhere - on the street, in the classroom, and even on the battlefield.

Some coastal cities are using it to keep their citizens safe ahead of disasters.

From Florida’s coastline to Georgia and the Carolinas, the southeast is no stranger to severe weather, including hurricanes.

In 2022, Hurricane Ian eroded Georgia’s coastline.

One of the hardest hit areas was Tybee Island.

Researchers at UGA are using A.I. in the metaverse to demonstrate the dangers of flooding for coastal residents.

Down the coastline in Jacksonville, Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused catastrophic flooding.

Channel 2′s sister station in Jacksonville captured the moment a bystander flagged a man down for help in St. Augustine.

Live wires came down during the storm, electrifying the flood water that covered the streets.

First responders were able to get the man to the hospital.

Now Jacksonville is getting ahead of the danger with AI.

The city hired Toronto-based Ecopia AI to map the entire landscape for stormwater mitigation.

“What we’re doing here is creating that digital twin of what is visible from the eye, and converting that, you know, in the natural and built environment into a digital format,” Brandon Palin with Ecopia AI said. “This data is really the foundation of building that stronger, more resilient future.”

Palin says without the technology, mapping is labor-intensive, using satellite images to create maps and information manually, “You’d be looking at getting data, at a minimum, two years after it’s blown.”

Palin says AI can return accurate results almost twenty times faster.

This is important because coastlines are constantly changing.

