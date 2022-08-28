Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shareholders have earned a 40% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) share price has soared 173% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 4.5% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 3.4% in the last week.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Coastal Financial was able to grow its EPS at 33% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 40% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Coastal Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Coastal Financial's total shareholder return last year was 33%. But the three year TSR of 40% per year is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Coastal Financial you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

