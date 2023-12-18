Coastal flood, high wind warnings issued for Lower Shore counties into Monday afternoon

With heavy rains overnight Sunday and into Monday, the National Weather Service has issued the following coastal flood and high wind warnings for Monday:

Coastal flood warning for Wicomico, Somerset and more

In a 9:40 a.m. post, the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., said a coastal flood warning remains in effect for Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties until noon Monday.

The NWS reported this as the impact of 1 to 2 "feet of inundation above ground level:

IMPACTS…Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas, resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays, resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles.

High wind warnings for Ocean City, Salisbury and more

A gale warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. for the coastal areas of Virginia's Eastern Shore up to Fenwick Island, including Ocean City, with southeast winds of 20-30 knots and gusts up to 40 knots.

The NWs listed these impacts:

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A high wind advisory was also issued for Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties until 4 p.m. Monday, with west winds of up to 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

The NWS listed these following impacts:

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Safety tip if you have to be out and about Monday

The NWS urged people to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Coastal flood, high wind warnings for Lower Shore on Monday