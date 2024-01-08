Coastal flood watch for Sarasota-Manatee; storm could bring flooding, tornadoes

The National Weather Service in Ruskin issued a coastal flood watch for an eight-county region including Sarasota and Manatee counties. As much as 2 to 3 feet of coastal flooding could result from a storm front anticipated to impact the area by Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin issued a coastal flood watch early Monday for an eight-county region including Sarasota and Manatee counties; the region prepares for a storm front that should impact the region by Tuesday.

The coastal flood watch was issued early Monday and will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A weather service alert notes that flooding could occur Tuesday morning, as higher winds precedes rain from the front.

A "rare" storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Gulf waters beginning Monday afternoon for all the bays, sounds and waterways in the area, as well as the Gulf of Mexico because of the approaching front.

"This is only the second storm warning issued by us since 1994 for the Gulf waters," forecasters said.

Paul Close, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, said that the flooding impact could be similar to what was experienced in mid-December.

“The wind is going to start picking up late tonight and early tomorrow,” said Close, who anticipated gusts of up to 50-miles per hour Tuesday. “It looks similar to the one we had last month.”

Forecasters posted a gale watch from late Monday until 1 a.m. Wednesday, warning of south winds of 20 to 30 knots on the Gulf and seas of 7 to 10 feet possible.

"Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the alert said.

This front also has a greater potential to produce tornadoes than Saturday's storm front, which did produce an EF-0 tornado in Fort Lauderdale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Weather: Tuesday storm may bring winds and floods to Sarasota-Manatee