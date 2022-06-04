Tropical Rainstorm flooding creates chaos in Miami
Flooding from nearly a foot of rain submerges streets and cars early on the morning of Jun. 4, 2022 in Miami, after the mayor of Naples struggled with heavy rain Jun 3.
The Iowa Center for School Mental Health will open a new clinic at 125 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City this fall.
Racing‘s future stars will be showcased to a worldwide audience this summer on FloRacing. U.S. Legend Cars and FloSports announced Friday that the 2022 Summer Shootout will be streamed live on the FloRacing platform. The Summer Shootout is an annual series for Legend Cars and Bandoleros held on the quarter-mile frontstretch at Charlotte Motor Speedway. […]
Basketball superfan Adam Sandler is taking his love of the game to the next level, starring in the Netflix sports drama Hustle as a washed-up NBA scout who takes a risk on an extraordinary player he discovers playing street ball. Sandler was not only portraying a member of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise, but was surrounded […]
System will likely become Tropical Storm Alex over weekend
A system moving across the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into tropical storm Alex and make landfall in south Florida. NBC News meteorologist Michelle Grossman tracks the path of the storm.
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is now potential Tropical Cyclone 1 as it moves toward South Florida. https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/system-in-gulf-likely-to-form-into-tropical-depression-or-storm-nhc
Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer details how NBA superstar LeBron James has become the sport's first active player to reach billionaire status, in addition to Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight's $2 billion bid on the Portland Trail Blazers, and the net worth of other sports' top earners.
I know a lot of people who have a goal of retiring early, be it in their late 50s or sometime during the first half of their 60s. Personally, the idea of early retirement doesn't interest me. (Technically, if I have my way, I'll never really retire, but that's a different story.
These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.
The Washington Post has topped an editorial it ran penned by actress Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of sexual violence with an editor’s note alerting readers to a verdict by a jury this week finding several statements Heard made to be false and defamatory. “In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out…
The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 13 minutes Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.
The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become Tropical Storm Alex sometime this weekend.
Tropical Storm Alex could form as soon as late Friday or Friday night if it becomes a tropical depression Friday, according to the Hurricane Center.
The Naples area is in the potential path of potential Tropical Storm Alex. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.
A new hurricane season forecast showed an increased likelihood of a hurricane coming close to or hitting Texas’s coast compared to a report issued earlier this year. The Thursday forecast from Colorado State University indicated a 59 percent likelihood of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall in Texas, up from 54 percent…
As a severe thunderstorm moved through New Port Richey, Florida, located just northwest of Tampa, a young weather photographer noticed a unique sight overhead and quickly ran to capture the phenomenon on video. The photographer, Nicholas Krasznavolgyi, saw the storm system barreling toward him while monitoring it inside his home. While monitoring the incoming weather with a weather radar, the photographer saw an incredibly unique sight overhead his family home -- the mouth of a tornado as it for
The remnants of Agatha remain disorganized but Florida could start to see advisories as early as Friday.
The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will be anything but dry this weekend in that part of the nation. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain over the weekend. The same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too. After just some spotty precipitation to begin June on Wednesday, generally light rain also fell in portions of Washington and northern
Asian restaurants may get left behind from Los Angeles’ ban on residential and commercial gas appliances. Last Friday, the Los Angeles County City Council passed a motion placing a ban on most residential and commercial gas appliances to reduce carbon emissions and thereby combating climate change. Los Angeles County strives to be carbon neutral by 2045.
Tropical storm (watches/warnings) have been issued for South Florida by the National Hurricane Center for the tropical system currently in the Gulf of Mexico.