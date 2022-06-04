Tropical Rainstorm flooding creates chaos in Miami

AccuWeather

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will be anything but dry this weekend in that part of the nation. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain over the weekend. The same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too. After just some spotty precipitation to begin June on Wednesday, generally light rain also fell in portions of Washington and northern