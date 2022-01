The AV Club

As criticism of Spotify—and specifically, its ongoing support for its podcast The Joe Rogan Experience—has continued to spread in recent weeks, the streaming company has stuck to a single, clear line: Nothing Rogan has done—voicing his support for taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19, suggesting that the young and healthy shouldn’t get vaccinated against the disease, or, more recently, his (and, thus, Spotify’s) decision to platform noted misinformation spreader Robert Malone—has been in violatio