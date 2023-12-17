Coastal island and city flooding in SWFL after overnight system brings rain, high wind

Street flooding was being reported in some spots Sunday morning including coastal islands and downtown Fort Myers due in part to high tide and rains from the system that is completing its pass through Southwest Florida.

"We are experiencing coastal flooding in areas throughout Lee County," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Here's what we know.

What Fort Myers roadways were closed due to flooding?

The northbound lanes of the Edison Bridge were shutdown due to roadway flooding near Park Avenue and First Street, which also was closed at Avalon Place, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Southbound lanes remained open.

"We expect these closures to continue throughout the morning," police said in a statement.

Fort Myers Police issue a traffic advisory for the downtown area after a system brings rain.

What happened on Upper Captiva due to rains and high tide?

The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue District was urging caution.

"Our beautiful island has had a unbelievable amount of rain and a high tide, which caused flooding all over the island," the agency said in a statement, saying folks should "be mindful when traveling."

Upper Captiva Fire & Rescue District showed flooding on its island in this image it took the morning of Dec. 17, 2023.

How did recovering Fort Myers Beach do after the storms?

Beach planning board vice-chair Jane Plummer reported high water on the northern side as high tide approached.

"My house is completely surrounded by water," said Plummer, of Fort Myers Beach Realty. "My dock is underwater. (The) street is flooded coming down from the Gulf of Mexico. (The) water is rising around the back of my house from the bay."

Residents of Estero Island, still recovering more than 14 months after Hurricane Ian, were also reporting canal water getting into their pools.

"Entire yard and pool took on canal water, and four to five inches in garage," said Lisa Martin of Ibis Street.

National Weather Service and NOAA satellite map from the morning of Dec. 17, 2023

What Lee County communities also experienced flooding?

Cape Coral, south Fort Myers, Island Park, Bonita Springs, east Lee County and Pine Island were among other areas where residents noticed the higher water.

"Had to rescue a few items from our lower dock that almost floated away," said Scott A. Douglas of Fort Myers Shores.

National Weather Service and NOAA satellite map from the morning of Dec. 17, 2023

What did residents of Pine Island see with the flooding?

For the most part, residents were reporting the water was receding as the sun was rising and the morning high tide was subsiding.

"Coconut Drive in St. James City is underwater from one end to the other. It's not the rain; we only got about an inch. It's tidal surge. The water level is falling," said island resident Gary Stone.

Nearby on Phoenix Drive, Matt McInerny reported 14 inches of storm surge over the seawall, and Janice Morton of Matlacha also reported water over the seawall.

How much rain fell, and what's happening at RSW airport?

By 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Weather Underground had calculated about 1.5 inches of rain had fallen at Southwest Florida International in the past 24 hours.

With the continuing weather in the South and along the East Coast, most of the morning flights into the airport were delayed. But it was showing before 9 a.m. that all departing morning flights were still slated to leave on time or within a half-hour of its schedule except for one.

What is the forecast for Dec. 17, 2023 for Southwest Florida?

A high surf advisory and small craft advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

For the rest of the day, Accuweather said to expect a high in the low 70s with wind and intervals of clouds and sunshine.

