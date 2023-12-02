Coastal Maine might see snow Monday, but it likely won't stick

Dec. 2—The Portland area will likely see some snow Sunday afternoon and Monday morning — but coupled with rain, it likely won't stick.

A snow and rain mix will start coming down around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, and carry on into the night.

The composition of the mix will vary greatly depending on proximity to the coast, meteorologist Jon Palmer said. In Portland and York County, the mix will be mostly rain. Farther inland, Mainers will likely see a little more white on the ground.

Portland's precipitation is expected to switch to mostly snow after 3 a.m. Monday morning, Palmer said, but that could be short-lived. The weather service's forecast shows mostly rain and some potentially sleet for the rest of Monday.

It's a "very, very tricky forecast," Palmer said, but for now, coastal Cumberland and York counties are "not really looking at a whole lot" of snow.

Closer to Lewiston, Palmer said there could be about 3 inches of snow. Toward Rangeley and further inland, up to 10 inches of snow could fall.