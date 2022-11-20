Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old

Ocean City, Maryland, police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place early Friday morning and led to the arrest of four teenagers and a 12-year-old, all from Baltimore.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle being broken into in downtown Ocean City, located at the southern tip of the barrier island.

While en route to the break in, police said, officers were dispatched to a report of an armed carjacking involving a handgun.

DC CAPITAL POLICE ARREST TEEN SERIAL ARMED CARJACKING SUSPECTS

When officers arrived, they located a 73-year-old man from Brandywine, Maryland, who was the victim. The man, police said, was suffering from a head injury and taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.

The victim told police he was standing near his vehicle when three males approached him. One of the males, police said, pointed a gun at the victim, demanded items from him, and struck him on the back of the head with a handgun before stealing the vehicle and driving off.

Ocean City is an Atlantic resort town in Worcester County, Maryland. Ocean City is a major beach resort area along the East Coast of the United States.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle at a convenience store a few blocks away and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle took off with two other vehicles, leaving the resort city.

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND BOARDWALK SHOOTING INJURES 1

After crossing a bridge out of town, police successfully deployed stop sticks on one of the vehicles which ultimately stopped in West Ocean City.

The driver of the vehicle, Jaquawn Lashawn Daney, 19, took off on foot, police said, until he was ultimately located by the deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and handed over to Ocean City Police. Daney, police added, was driving an unreported stolen vehicle out of Ocean City.

Ocean City Police did not pursue the other two vehicles that fled the resort, but other law enforcement agencies did.

OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK STABBING: 3 INJURED AFTER FIGHT, VICTIMS AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITALS

The vehicle that was carjacked was ultimately stopped by deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the 15-year-old driving it, identified as Juvenile #1, was arrested.

Story continues

The third vehicle, police said, crashed in Dorchester County and caught fire. The three juveniles inside the vehicle fled on foot and were ultimately found and arrested.

An investigation conducted by OCPD found that several vehicles in downtown Ocean City were broken into, and the culprits stole a handgun from one of the vehicles.

One of the juveniles in the third vehicle, identified as Juvenile #2, a 17-year-old, was in possession of the reported stolen handgun, according to police.

MARYLAND MAN WINS $4.4M FOR REELING IN 77.5-POUND WHITE MARLIN

Daney, police said, was charged with armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, theft of property valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless endangerment, first and second-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bail.

Juvenile 1 was in custody in Wicomico County for those crimes committed there, and charges are pending for the crimes committed in Ocean City.

Juvenile 2, police said, was waived to adult status and charged with armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, theft of property valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a minor, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was seen by a judge and held without bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juveniles #3 and #4, identified as a 14-year-old and 12-year-old respectively, were apprehended in Dorchester County and released to their parents by police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.