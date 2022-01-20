Coastal Mississippi has new director to promote tourism in the three Coast counties

The search for a new executive director of Coastal Mississippi is over with the appointment of Judy Young to promote the three Coast counties as a tourist destination.

Her appointment was announced Thursday morning, about three months after former director Milton Segarra resigned after clashing with the Coastal Mississippi board and the Harrison County supervisors.

She will start Feb. 1.

Young was vice president of the convention and visitors bureau in New Braunfels, Texas, a tourism destination in the Texas Hill Country between Austin and San Antonio

She has 20 years of experience in tourism development, marketing and administration and will be responsible for the growth of leisure, convention, sports and business segments of Coastal Mississippi.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners and lead the incredibly talented team in promoting The Secret Coast, which is an extraordinary destination that has so much to offer,” she said.

“I look forward to building on the momentum that Coastal Mississippi has seen thus far,” she said, “by growing and developing the region as a competitive, must-visit destination for leisure and meetings and conventions that continues to prove its leadership in the tourism industry.”

Brooke Shoultz, president of the Coastal Mississippi board, said this is a “pivotal time for the tourism industry,” and Young’s experience will be invaluable to the continued growth and prosperity of South Mississippi.