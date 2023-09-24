Coastal North Carolina hit by flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia travels north

Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia have experienced flooding after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near a North Carolina barrier island, bringing rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges. The storm came ashore around 6:15 a.m. Saturday near Emerald Isle with near-hurricane-strength winds of 70 miles per hour, though maximum sustained winds dropped to 40 miles per hour by the afternoon. Videos from social media showed riverfront communities in North Carolina such as New Bern, Belhaven and Washington experiencing significant flooding. Up to 5 inches of rain is forecast for eastern parts of the state and southeastern Virginia. The storm also promises a wet and windy weekend all along the mid-Atlantic region through Sunday.

View comments