In coastal SC, Gullah culture's African roots persevere amid community change

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — After the Civil War, former slaves across the South left the region to escape white terrorism. But along the Carolina coast, many remained. They claimed land from abandoned plantations, opened businesses during Reconstruction and, as Jim Crow laws took hold, increasingly isolated themselves in communities along the coastal corridor, especially on sea islands where their descendants settled for generations.

They became known as Gullah Geechee — the name’s origin is unknown — and the area where they live is now widely acknowledged as the most African place in America.

They farmed collards, lettuce, tomatoes and butter peas; fished for oysters, shrimp and sea bass; and raised hogs and chickens. Their relative isolation from white society left intact much of the traditional culture that had developed during slavery and harks back to African and Caribbean roots.

Gullah communities built wooden one-room praise houses to worship with energetic singing and shouts. Many painted their shutters and porches a shade known as 'haint' blue to ward off angry dead spirits. The Gullah culture can be seen in the sweet-grass baskets some still weave on the sidewalks of Charleston or in the creativity and adaptability of Gullah soul food that incorporates the ingredients available to cooks during slavery — rice, seafood, sweet potatoes, grits, local vegetables and basic spices.

More than anything else, Gullah people share a distinct dialect, a creole language that has similarities to some West African languages melded with English to create a quick-paced, easily flowing language.

Joseph Fields stands next to rows of cabbage at his family farm on Johns Island, S.C. More

During Reconstruction, Joe Fields’ grandparents bought 11 acres on Johns Island, where they first raised hogs and lived a quiet lifestyle of subsistence farming in the poor rural communities south of Charleston. His parents bought more acreage across a winding two-lane road in the 1960s and expanded as commercial farmers. Then Fields took over, the youngest of eight children and a third-generation farmer who began by spreading chicken and horse manure over 46 acres and grew tomatoes, collards, cabbage and peas.

He returned the land to its organic roots in 2010 and now farms 35 acres of organic collards, lettuce, kale, spinach and more.

Joseph Fields Family Lane is a dirt road that leads to his house. The lane bisects Fields Family Lane, which leads to other houses on the back of the farm. The entire family still lives here, and many work the farm together.

“We all built around the farm so all of the houses that you see are brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews,” Fields said. “It’s something we love to do. Farming is in our heart.”

Fields doesn’t plan to go anywhere, but real estate signs have sprung up all along the stretch of road nearby. It’s a sign of the rapid suburban development that’s reached its tentacles from Charleston and the resort islands nearby.

Development is one of the leading threats to the Gullah way of life. On some islands, such as Hilton Head and Kiawah, the Gullah have virtually disappeared.

Because of their isolation, they lived in tight-knit communities with families often sharing land passed down through generations. Most remained poor and suffered through segregation and are poorly educated and bereft of wealth-building opportunities afforded white landowners who ranched cattle or managed forestry operations.

Parents left no more than oral wills, telling their children not to sell the land but to share it and live on it. Many did, and because the children shared ownership and often passed it down to their children, the specifics of land ownership have gotten murky.

Children who owned shares of land got married or took jobs and moved away. Others who stayed shoulder the burden of paying property taxes. Because of shared ownership, many Gullah people can’t get mortgages to build homes on their property. So they often bought trailers.