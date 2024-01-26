Coastal storm likely to bring more rain and possibly snow Sunday into Monday

PROVIDENCE – A coastal storm Sunday and Monday could bring snow to parts of Southern New England, forecasters say.

Snow totals depend on the track of the storm and the temperature, which will be "marginal" for snow in much of the region, according to forecasters.

An AccuWeather graphic shows 1 to 3 inches of snow for roughly the northern half of Rhode Island and 3 to 6 in a small northwestern section of the state.

"A moisture loaded southern stream shortwave/ low pressure system will emerge off the mid-Atlantic coast early Sunday" and combine "with northern stream energy" as it passes along the coast later Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service says in its forecast discussion.

This AccuWeather snow map shows roughly the northern half of Rhode Island getting 1 to 3 inches of snow with a small northwestern section of the state getting 3 to 6 inches.

Warm air might save the region from heavy snow

"This is normally an ideal track for heavy snow in January along the I-95 corridor," the weather service says. "However...this setup is lacking a typical antecedent cold airmass for this time of year."

AccuWeather says, "The threat of snow, and even an icy mix, seems like a surefire bet farther inland. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the area at greatest risk for this travel-snarling wintry weather from Saturday night through Monday extends from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes into the interior Northeast and New England."

The National Weather Service posted this graphic to X, saying, "At least some accumulation is likely so keep those shovels handy! Stay tuned for updates."

The precipitation "should begin as rain on Sunday in many lower elevations with the bulk of the snow should initially be confined to the high terrain," the weather service says. "Then it will depend on the exact track of the the low pressure system and how quickly intensification occurs."

A more southern track would let in more cold air and allow the snow to develop farther south, according to forecasters.

Who has the best chance for snow?

Snow "accumulations remain highly uncertain in the lower elevations" Sunday into early Monday, the weather service says.

"A warmer solution would keep any accumulations in the lower elevations rather minor if even that. However ... a colder/more dynamical solution would allow rain to transition to heavy wet snow with several inches or more of accumulations possible," the weather service says.

Wind could be the biggest impact in the southern part of Rhode Island. Northeast wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible along the coast, the weather service says.

For Friday, the rain should continue until early afternoon, but expect fog and there's a chance of drizzle between 1 and 4 p.m., according to the weather service. The high should reach 41 in the Providence area.

Saturday also looks dreary with a chance of drizzle early, patchy fog and a lot of clouds, the weather service says. Expect a high of about 40 in Providence.

