Coastguard search for man in water at Burnham-On-Sea

The man is said to have entered the water to save a woman and her dog who were swept off the jetty by waves

Coastguards are searching for a man in the sea after he tried to save a woman and her dog who were swept into the water from a jetty.

The HM Coastguard was called to Burnham-on-Sea seafront at around 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

The BBC understands the woman managed to get out safely but the man remains in the water.

Coastguard rescue teams from Burnham and Weston-Super-Mare and a coastguard helicopter are involved in the search.

The helicopter is using heat-seeking equipment to search the water.

Lifeboats from RNLI Weston-Super-Mare are also at the scene after they were called in at 1740 GMT and are searching up and down the rivers Parrett and Brue.

Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service are also at the scene.

