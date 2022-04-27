I.Coast's Ouattara keeps tight grip on reins after reshuffle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pierre DONADIEU
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alassane Ouattara
    Alassane Ouattara
    Former President of Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast's 80-year-old president, Alassane Ouattara, has given no sign of wanting to hand over the reins following a closely-scrutinised cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a deputy.

Analysts have been ruminating over last Tuesday's big announcement for signs of Ouattara's plans -- a crucial issue in a country that carries the scars of political turbulence.

Nearly two years ago, as elections loomed, Ouattara signalled he would retire from politics after spending 10 years at the helm.

But those plans were thrown into reverse when his anointed successor, then prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, suddenly died.

In response, Ouattara dusted off a bid for a third presidential term, sparking bitter criticism that he was circumventing term limits under the constitution. Scores died in election-related violence.

But last week's appointments suggest Ouattara wants to retain a close grip on power and quash speculation that he is grooming a successor, analysts say.

He named a little-known technocrat, regional central banker Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, 73, as vice president, filling a seat that had been vacant for nearly two years.

And he reappointed Prime Minister Patrick Achi to head a reshuffled cabinet that is also being streamlined under an economy drive.

- Candidate in 2025? -

"The prime message... is that he's adopted a position to fight for 2025," when the next presidential elections are due, said political analyst Rodrigue Kone.

"He's not signalling that he's going to hand over to a successor, hand over to a new generation."

The West African state, a major producer of coffee and cocoa, has been ruled by the same generation of politicians for decades -- a ballet of on-again, off-again rivalries and alliances.

Ouattara came to power in 2011 after a brief but bloody conflict sparked by the refusal of his then-rival, Laurent Gbagbo, to accept election defeat. Several thousand people died and the country split along north-south lines.

This division may have a bearing on Ouattara's appointments, said Kone, the analyst. The new vice president hails from the north, while the returning prime minister has his political bastion in the south.

Ouattara has also teasingly spoken of other possible contenders for succession -- in an interview with French media in February, he said he was thinking of "half a dozen names".

Several loyal Ouattara figures have returned to the reshuffled government, such as Kandia Camara as minister of foreign affairs, and Tene Birahima Ouattara -- the president's brother -- at defence.

"You take the same people and start again! The expected revolution didn't take place," said the Nouveau Reveil daily, close to the opposition Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI).

- 'All options open' -

"The president is leaving all options open concerning speculation about his successors," said the analyst Kone.

Ouattara has also tightened his grip on the ruling RHDP, promoting a historic ally to a top position.

A diplomat said it was crucial for Ouattara to keep everyone off-balance about his plans.

"If he gives the slightest indication that he wants to step down, he could lose market value," the source commented.

Some of the fog of uncertainty about Ouattara's plans may be dispelled later this year, when a bill is put to the National Assembly to limit the maximum age for presidential candidates to 75.

By the time of the next elections in 2025, Ouattara will be 83. The two other rivals of his generation, former presidents Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bedie, will be 80 and 91 respectively.

All three would be disqualified from running if the law is passed.

pid/stb/jhd/ri/bp

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DJI halts Russia, Ukraine business to prevent drone misuse

    Drone company DJI Technology Co has temporarily suspended business activities in Russia and Ukraine to prevent use of its drones in combat, in a rare case of a Chinese company pulling out of Russia because of the war. Many Western brands and companies have withdrawn from the Russian market due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Chinese firms have kept operating there.

  • India slashes size of biggest IPO

    India has slashed the size of an initial public offering by insurance giant LIC but the share issue will still be the country's largest to date, with a targeted windfall of $2.7 billion, regulatory filings showed Wednesday.

  • Rural areas held back by housing and infrastructure woes, report warns

    There is a “chronic under-appreciation” of the potential of the countryside, says a new report.

  • Disney Muni Bonds Are a Bargain After DeSantis Blow, Analysts Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should buy more municipal bonds sold by the embattled Walt Disney Co.’s special district, analysts at Municipal Market Analytics said. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, Energy Prices JumpBonds of Reedy Creek Improve

  • GOP Rep. Scott Perry claimed 'the Brits' were manipulating the 2020 election results and asked Mark Meadows to 'immediately seize' Dominion voting machines

    Rep. Scott Perry said Trump's CIA director was "covering for the Brits" in a text to Mark Meadows five days after the 2020 election was called.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Mark Meadows About How Trumpers Had ‘No Other Choice’ But to Attack Capitol

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia texted regularly with the White House chief of staff about overturning the 2020 election, including by instituting martial law

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Sean Hannity Excoriated Over 'Obedient' Election Day Texts To Mark Meadows

    "Yes sir," the Fox News host wrote to Trump's chief of staff, promising an on-air reelection campaign push.

  • Illinois governor’s race becomes battle of the billionaires

    Three of the richest men in Illinois are pouring millions of dollars into the race for governor, bankrolling campaigns that will be among the most expensive of the midterm elections. The biggest spender is the candidate whose name actually appears on the ballot: Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D). Pritzker, a hotel magnate whose net worth stands…

  • Rick Perry's Election Lie Undone — By His Own Text Message

    The Trump White House energy secretary's denial fell apart with some comical evidence from CNN.

  • Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

    The Republican from Kentucky argued with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday about Ukraine's right to self-determination

  • Putin breaks out the Kremlin's ridiculously long table to meet with the head of the UN

    The infamous 13-foot-long white table has been used during Putin's meetings with other high-profile leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron.

  • VIDEO: Ukraine destroys 4 Russian armored vehicles in a row with missiles

    From a first-person perspective, the videos show an anti-tank missile system being fired at Russia armored vehicles seen across a field.

  • Press Sec. Jen Psaki answers Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich’s question about Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) border complaints.

    Jacqui Heinrich, the White House Correspondent of Fox News, asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) border complaints and the request to send more help. Psaki went on to explain that before President Biden resumed office, the former president invested millions of dollars to build a border wall that “was never going to work or be effective instead of working toward comprehensive immigration reform.”

  • Philippines' Marcos hails 'genius' father as presidential election nears

    Philippines presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr heaped praise on the country's ousted former first family in an interview on Tuesday, calling his father and late dictator a "political genius" and mother Imelda, the Marcos dynasty's "supreme politician". Marcos Jr is the clear favourite for the May 9 election, where victory would cap off a three-decade political fightback for a family driven from power in a 1986 uprising against its notorious 20-year rule. The 64-year-old former senator and congressman told CNN Philippines he would not let his commanding lead in opinion polls distract him from work needed to be done to ensure victory.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Bil

  • Trump Warns of Killer ‘Tomatoes, Pineapples, and Bananas’ in Court Docs

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWell, this is bananas.According to former President Donald Trump, hurling a fruit at someone can be a lethal act—one that justifies the use of violence to thwart any use of produce as projectile.In transcripts of an October 2021 deposition, filed in court on Tuesday, the twice-impeached former president insisted tomatoes, pineapples, and bananas can be “very dangerous” weapons that justify violent acts of “self-defense.” (Elsewhere in the just-re