Coat drive in Dallas held to make sure kids stay warm

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the brisk temperatures upon us, it’s important to have the appropriate outerwear. That is the goal of one group that collects hundreds of coats for kids every year.

It’s a dangerously cold night in Luzerne County and just the first of many this fall and winter season.

28/22 News reporter Emily Allegrucci stopped by a coat drive at Dallas High School where organizers ensured no child will face the cold without protection.

Coats were seen flying off the racks in Dallas on Tuesday.

“My son’s all set up with a coat, a scarf, a hat, and gloves. He’s set for the winter I think,” said Dallas resident Paloma Parreno.

But as shoppers picked their parkas, their wallets stayed tucked away.

This is the 14th year the Back Mountain Police Association sponsored Warm Coats for Kids.

“It’s great to be able to give back to the community, help out children who actually need help. Kids that otherwise wouldn’t have a coat or a coat to fit them for the winter time,” said Michael Huntzinger, President of the Back Mountain Police Association.

The drive ensures all children have a jacket for the cold months – and as families navigate different obstacles this year, they are thankful for the helping hand.

“Last year my kids lost both of their coats, and as the flurries came in today, this season, this week, I just thought, ‘Dang, what am I going to do?'” said Kristi Hernandez of Dallas.

“I did move here from California so like I’m not used to the cold and so me and my son haven’t really been very acclimated so it’s nice that they help us out like this,” Parreno said.

Each year, the group aims to gather at least 500 coats, but they never stop once they hit their quota.

“Each year we try to improve and collect more coats and get them out to children that need them, and we find that there is a significant need, especially in this economy,” said Warm Coats for Kids Chairman, Ross Piazza.

The hundreds of coats that will be keeping back mountain children warm this season were donated by the community, something that families are feeling very grateful for.

“I’m a single mom and times are hard and then I got this text message that this event was going on and I’m just so grateful that our family is cared for and loved by our community,” Hernandez said.

The drive is just as beneficial to those behind the racks of coats.

“We get to see the children we’re helping and they get to realize that the police aren’t just some scary person. We’re here to help them and make sure they’re safe and taken care of,” Huntzinger added.

The Back Mountain Police Association will be hosting its biggest coat drive on Sunday with a special visit by the man in the red suit himself.

