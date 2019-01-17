What Can We Make Of Coats Group plc’s (LON:COA) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Coats Group plc (LON:COA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Coats Group:

0.18 = US$162m ÷ (US$1.4b – US$399m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Coats Group has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Coats Group’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Coats Group’s ROCE is fairly close to the Luxury industry average of 22%. Independently of how Coats Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Coats Group currently has an ROCE of 18%, compared to its ROCE of 9.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Coats Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Coats Group’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Coats Group has total assets of US$1.4b and current liabilities of US$399m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Coats Group’s ROCE

With that in mind, Coats Group’s ROCE appears pretty good. You might be able to find a better buy than Coats Group. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).