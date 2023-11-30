Coats for Kids from Metairie kids
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a holiday tradition for WGNO.
We’ve been collecting Coats for Kids for 27 years now.
That’s a closet full of more than 77,000 coats.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at St. Catherine of Siena School in Metairie where the kids give the coats off their backs.
With the support of community partners, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need it most during cold winter days.
If you’ve got a coat to donate, just head over here:
Orleans Parish
Charbonnet Family Pharmacy — 7211 Regent St., New Orleans
Home Bank — 3915 Canal St., New Orleans
Home Bank — 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans
SpeeDee Oil Change — 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans
SpeeDee Oil Change — 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans
The King Firm — 2912 Canal St., New Orleans
Rich’s Wash Dat — 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans
Rich’s Wash Dat — 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans
Rich’s Wash Dat — 4417 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans
Jefferson Parish
Home Bank — 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
Home Bank — 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood
Home Bank — 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey
Home Bank — 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie
SpeeDee Oil Change — 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner
SpeeDee Oil Change — 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
SpeeDee Oil Change — 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
SpeeDee Oil Change — 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
SpeeDee Oil Change — 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna
Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie
Jefferson Federation of Teachers — 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie
Rich’s Wash Dat — 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner
GT Automotive — 3247 Chetta Dr., Metairie
St. Tammany Parish
Home Bank — 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington
Home Bank — 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville
Home Bank — 69291 Hwy 21, Covington
Home Bank — 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom
Home Bank — 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell
Home Bank — 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs
Top Notch Auto Repair — 1724 Gause Blvd., Slidell
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangi Car Care Center — 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond
Cashio’s Complete Automotive and Outdoor World — 14075 US 190, Hammond
St. John the Baptist Parish
Quality Automotive & Bait — 157 Belle Terre Blvd., Laplace
Terrebonne Parish
Headache and Pain Center — 123 Frontage Rd., Gray
WGNO’s Coats for Kids runs until Jan. 12, 2024.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
Solar system with 6 perfectly in-sync planets found in Milky Way
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends with 20 named storms, few U.S. landfalls
Santos announces effort to oust Bowman from House ahead of own expulsion vote
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.