Is Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cobalt Blue Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cobalt Blue Holdings had debt of AU$2.18m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from AU$2.81m over a year. But it also has AU$10.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$8.68m net cash.

A Look At Cobalt Blue Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cobalt Blue Holdings had liabilities of AU$1.16m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$2.40m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had AU$10.9m in cash and AU$98.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$7.39m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Cobalt Blue Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Cobalt Blue Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cobalt Blue Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, investors are probably hoping that Cobalt Blue Holdings finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Cobalt Blue Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Cobalt Blue Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$10m of cash and made a loss of AU$3.3m. With only AU$8.68m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Cobalt Blue Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

