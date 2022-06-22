Cobalt Gets Cheaper as China’s Buyers Hit by Battery Slump

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cobalt prices are crashing back to earth as sellers offer increasingly steep concessions to Chinese buyers who have turned cold on the battery metal as demand slumps in electric vehicles and smartphones.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark price for cobalt in Europe has slid more than 13% since a peak in May, and an even sharper decline in Chinese prices signals the sell-off could have further to run. Buyers in the country are racing to renegotiate supply deals in order to stem heavy losses arising from an unusual disconnect between domestic and international prices, according to cobalt traders and buyers.

It’s a rapid reversal from conditions just a few months ago, when booming demand in China’s electric-vehicle sector sent cobalt rocketing along with other battery metals -- notably lithium. China’s wave of strict pandemic curbs have since stifled cobalt’s main markets, with President Xi Jinping’s steadfast pursuit of zero-Covid ravaging manufacturing and consumer activity. The country accounts for about 70% of global cobalt demand.

“What we’re seeing is buyers and sellers working together to make revisions to the pricing terms,” Ying Lu, analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd., said by phone from London. “There is still pressure on refiners, but it has eased compared to a few weeks ago.”

Lockdown-hit Shanghai registered zero car sales in April, reflecting the kind of ructions throughout the EV supply chain that have left China’s cobalt refiners exposed to losses on expensive imported raw materials. Buyers have walked away from similarly onerous supply deals in the past, and this time miners are granting significant concessions on prices to keep cobalt flowing into the all-important Chinese market, according to traders and buyers who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

“Suppliers have probably learnt from past experience that playing hardball can eventually backfire,” Andries Gerbens, a cobalt trader at Darton Commodities Ltd., said by phone. “Everyone is looking for long-term relationships and therefore in circumstances like this it’s better to talk things through and come to a compromise.”

No Deal

There are already tentative signs of a demand recovery. China’s EV sales rose more than expected in May, and top carmaker BYD Co. showed almost no impact from the lockdowns and supply snarls. But electric vehicles still account for less than a third of global cobalt demand, according to trader Darton Commodities.

“Demand from EV batteries and traditional usage such as in the airplane industry is expected to pick up in the next six months alongside subsidies support for EV while travel restrictions ease,” Susan Zou, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said by phone from Shanghai. “But demand from consumer electronics remains uncertain.”

The global benchmark cobalt price, published by researcher Fastmarkets, dropped Tuesday to a mid-point of $34.4 a pound, its lowest since January. The price peaked in May, when cobalt chemicals destined for batteries were already plummeting in value in China. Cobalt sulphate has shed 37% since March.

Price Debate

Beyond strained negotiations between miners and refiners, dismay over the yawning gap between domestic and international markets could have lasting impacts on the way that cobalt is priced.

Chinese buyers are increasingly wary of a global price that’s based on refined cobalt metal, which represents an increasingly small sliver of global production. The major growing market is battery chemicals, with very different consumers and distinct dynamics.

The recent stand-off is effectively an effort by China’s buyers to re-align the European price with conditions in their battery market. That “correction” will continue in the short term, especially since markets are typically quieter over summer months, Wood Mackenzie’s Ying Lu said.

(Updates with latest cobalt price in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt’s Maait Says Time to Turn the Page on Carry-Trade Reliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt should focus on attracting more foreign direct investment and boosting exports so it relies less on its once-lucrative carry trade, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market Per

  • Elon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the billionaire visionary and oftentimes erratic entrepreneur, struck a sober tone Tuesday as he forecast a probable recession in the US and left doubts about his commitment to a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State f

  • FDA Panel Votes Against Acadia (ACAD) sNDA for Nuplazid

    An FDA advisory committee votes against Acadia's (ACAD) Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

  • Masks at Broadway shows will be optional in July

    After that, mask protocols will be evaluated on a month-to-month basis.

  • West London high rise fire near Grenfell 'started by e-scooter charger'

    Emergency services rushed to the fire on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush shortly before 9.30am.

  • BlockFi CEO Prince on Credit Pact With FTX, Crypto Plunge: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Within the cryptocurrencies space, lenders have been under the spotlight in recent days after some disclosed signs of trouble. But one of the biggest players in the space, BlockFi Inc., says every aspect of the business is functioning.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk

  • Broadway making face masks optional, NYC lowers alert level

    The Broadway League announced Tuesday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July.

  • Musk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, Nouriel Roubini and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have warned of a growing likelihood that the US economy will fall into recession.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskT

  • Detroit Three automakers to make masking optional at all U.S. plants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Tuesday they are making masking optional for workers at all U.S. facilities. In mid-May, the Detroit Three automakers and the United Auto Workers -- which have a COVID-19 joint task force -- reinstated a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan, which was dealing with high COVID-19 rates. The task force said on Tuesday it "strongly recommends masking" if a facility is in a high-risk county as identified by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) but that they will not be required.

  • Here’s Where Small Businesses Are Feeling Inflation Most

    Consumers are spending more on goods and services, but they aren’t the only ones feeling a pinch. Small-business owners are facing their own constraints: higher prices and delays for supplies…

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: These Top Stocks To Watch Outperform The Market

    By scanning for stocks with a relative strength line at new highs in the IBD Stock Screener, we can look for these outperformers.

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Exporter Completes First Deal With German Buyer

    Venture Global struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply a German company, as Europe turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

  • Exxon Joins Energy Majors Investing in Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s gas exports, joining others including ConocoPhillips, TotalEnergies and Eni SpA.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and

  • Think Friday Changed Things?

    While we do see some encouraging signs after Friday's bounce, we believe the current market trends should be honored until proven otherwise. Chart Source: Worden Of the major equity indexes, only the DJIA (see above) and Dow Jones Transports closed lower Friday as the rest posted gains with positive internals in the NYSE and Nasdaq on heavy trading volume.

  • Old is gold: sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS

    Shipping companies are transforming rust buckets into gold mines in a modern-day alchemy that could fuel already rampant inflation for years to come. The disruption to world trade caused by pandemic lockdowns and a shortage of new cargo vessels has pushed freight rates for ageing container ships to record highs. Cashing in on the boom, shipping firms are locking in long-term leases lasting three to four years, which means consumers could carry on paying the price for the surge in costs until hundreds of new ships on order come into service.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Bear Market Rally From a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 has had a major bounce during the trading session on Tuesday, as traders came back from the Juneteenth holiday. However, this is nothing more than a bear market rally.

  • Chinese Developer Accepts Wheat, Garlic as Payment to Woo Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s property slump persists, one developer is trying to entice farmers to buy homes by accepting their crops as payment. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskCentral China

  • Chevron CEO urges Biden to stop criticizing Big Oil, take new approach

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Tuesday rebutted White House officials' criticism of the oil industry over energy costs, saying reducing fuel prices will require "a change in approach" by the government. The letter is the latest in a series of acrimonious exchanges between the U.S. oil industry and President Joe Biden over who is to blame for high fuel prices that have helped drive inflation to 40-year highs. The White House asked the CEOs of seven refiners and oil companies including Chevron to a meeting this week to discuss ways to increase production capacity and reduce energy prices.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.