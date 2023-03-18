Cobb 12-year-old mouths ‘help me’ to stepfather after he finds naked burglar in her bed, DA says

A burglar is heading to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty to burglary and molesting a 12-year-old in Cobb County.

Malik Antonio Rollins, 29, pleaded guilty earlier this week to burglarizing two homes and molesting a young girl while inside one of them.

Prosecutors with Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney Flynn Broady’s office say Rollins broke into an Austell apartment at 2 a.m. in February 2021.

The victim reported waking up to the sound of her bedroom door opening and screamed, scaring Rollins off. He was able to get away with two electronic tablets.

The burglary was captured on a Ring camera and was shared with police.

A few hours later, Rollins entered a second home within walking distance of the first, prosecutors say.

When a man in that home woke up at 4 a.m., he realized the patio door was open and his son’s gaming console was missing. He then noticed a light on inside his children’s bedroom and found a partially naked Rollins in bed with his then-12-year-old stepdaughter.

The sixth grader mouthed “help me” to her stepfather who ran to the kitchen to get a knife and run Rollins out of his home.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she told investigators she had been sodomized and molested.

Police were able to use the tracking features on the stolen tablets that Rollins had failed to disable to track him to a different apartment in the same complex as the first burglary victim.

Rollins’ mother answered the door and confirmed he was the man in the video. Investigators found the stolen items inside.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by another 20 years of probation. Rollins will have to register as a sex offender.

