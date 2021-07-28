Cobb accountability court's new judges and coordinator announced

Jul. 28—Cobb has named two new presiding judges and a new coordinator to one of its accountability courts.

Judge C. LaTain Kell, who helped found and formerly presided over the intermediate drug treatment court, will shift to the veterans accountability and treatment court. Judge Kimberly Childs will take Kell's position as presiding judge for the former court, which handles cases of lower-risk participants battling substance abuse.

Porsha Middlebrook, meanwhile, now serves as coordinator for the drug court. She joins the court after serving as a law enforcement work release counselor and a pretrial intervention counselor with the Department of Corrections.

"I am profoundly passionate about the work Drug Treatment Court accomplishes. Drug Court undoubtedly has made a difference in the lives of many people. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve our participants and give back to my community," Middlebrook said.

The picks were announced by Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard in a news release. Cobb Superior Court's accountability courts, of which there are four, "aim to treat an offender's underlying issues and return individuals to being productive members of society while reducing the cost of incarcerating generally non-violent offenders," the release said.

Said Kell, ""It has been my great joy to participate as the judge of the Intermediate Drug Court since its inception ... Judge Childs is both a good judge and a good person. She is the perfect judge to take over the direction of this court."

Childs added, "The (intermediate drug treatment court) team is dedicated to helping participants overcome addiction and reduce recidivism. I'm honored to be part of this life changing program."