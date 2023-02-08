Cobb child molester receives life sentence

Feb. 8—A Cobb man has received a life sentence after being convicted of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Marco Flores (aka Marco Bucio), 47, was found guilty last month of felony counts of child molestation and rape, the district attorney's office said. Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds gave Flores a sentence of life without parole, plus 19 years, along with a year on probation.

The district attorney's office said Flores was found to have repeatedly molested the victim for as long as two years. His arrest stemmed from May 2020, when the victim (now 10 years old) reported Flores molested her at her grandmother's house. Investigators later found it was not an isolated incident.

The victim, her mother, and her grandmother testified in a trial that began Jan. 23, per the DA's office, and a jury returned a guilty verdict on Jan. 26.

"When you take an innocent child and you take away from that child not only her innocence but the choices that she can make in the future about her body and her life, and you make those for her, particularly at a tender age, the court, other than taking a life, cannot fathom anything more egregious. There has to be severe price paid for those actions, and today it will be paid," Reynolds said.