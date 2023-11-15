Cobb Co. neighbor spots parked ‘police car’, man inside posed as cop
Police body camera video shows a man being arrested after they say he impersonated an officer.
Investigators say the man’s car had flashing blue lights and K-9 unit stickers, among other things.
Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was outside of the Austell Police Department.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say all of it was on the SUV Dylon Burton drove without a license.
His SUV looked similar to a police cruiser, but he was the one who ended up in handcuffs.
Why Police said this isn’t Burton’s first time doing this, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
Attorney for co-defendant in Trump election indictment admits to leaking testimony videos
Former ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star, makeup artist from DeKalb County, dies at 40
Gwinnett restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A, customers may have been exposed
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: