Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says

A Cobb County deputy recruit has been fired and arrested after the sheriff said he attacked an inmate.

The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens said jail employees alerted him to the situation and the recruit was immediately removed.

On Monday, he was fired and arrested. Owens said he wanted to make it clear the recruit was not on paid leave.

He’s been charged with battery and violation of oath of office. The recruit’s name has not been released.

Owens said the inmate is serving time for trafficking drugs. He was treated for minor injuries.