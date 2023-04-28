Cobb County elementary school shot up twice in one week

Twice this week, administrators at Chalker Elementary School arrived in the morning to find bullet holes in the building.

Police say they are searching for the person responsible for shooting at the Cobb County school.

We’re hearing from parents concerned that a gunman has been at their child’s school on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the school on Friday where he saw extra police around the campus.

Luckily, no students or staff were at the school when the shootings occurred in the middle of the night.

