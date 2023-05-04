Cobb County high school student shot at park, rushed to hospital, police say

Police say a Cobb County high school student was shot at a park where multiple students were hanging out Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Nickajack Park.

The student, who hasn’t been identified, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The student’s condition has not been released.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random shooting. The suspect has not been taken into custody.

Police have not said if they know the identity of the shooter or shooters.

We are working to learn more about this developing story.

