Cobb County high school teacher arrested for drinking alcohol on campus
A Cobb County teacher was arrested Monday for drinking alcohol on campus, according to arrest records.
Jason Hammett, who is listed as a geography teacher at Kennesaw Mountain High School, was charged with a misdemeanor alcohol possession on school grounds.
Hammett was found to have an open bottle of whiskey inside his car on campus and a soda bottle filled with whiskey inside the classroom, according to his arrest warrant.
Hammett was caught on camera throwing away an empty Crown Royal Whiskey bottle inside a dumpster behind the school, according to the arrest warrant.
That bottle was later located by the assistant principal.
A Kennesaw police officer administered an alcohol test and Hammett blew a .178, according to the arrest warrant.
Police said that Hammett smelled like alcohol.
TRENDING STORIES:
Blind man goes viral on TikTok after being stuck on an elevator at Atlanta hotel
Thanks to a mailing mix up, a local realtor’s dream of attending the Masters has come true
Trump speaks to supporters after pleading not guilty to falsifying business records: Live updates
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County Schools to learn more about Hammett’s arrest.
Hammett posted bail on Tuesday, according to arrest records.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: