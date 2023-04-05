Cobb County high school teacher arrested for drinking alcohol on campus

A Cobb County teacher was arrested Monday for drinking alcohol on campus, according to arrest records.

Jason Hammett, who is listed as a geography teacher at Kennesaw Mountain High School, was charged with a misdemeanor alcohol possession on school grounds.

Hammett was found to have an open bottle of whiskey inside his car on campus and a soda bottle filled with whiskey inside the classroom, according to his arrest warrant.

Hammett was caught on camera throwing away an empty Crown Royal Whiskey bottle inside a dumpster behind the school, according to the arrest warrant.

That bottle was later located by the assistant principal.

A Kennesaw police officer administered an alcohol test and Hammett blew a .178, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said that Hammett smelled like alcohol.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County Schools to learn more about Hammett’s arrest.

Hammett posted bail on Tuesday, according to arrest records.

