Cobb County inmate dies after seizure while in custody

A Cobb County inmate died in jail Wednesday morning after suffering from a seizure.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said James Martin, 41, was taken into custody on March 3 for possession of methamphetamine. He told deputies that he was a heroin addict and had just binged the drug. He was put into the infirmary under observation.

On Wednesday morning, he told staff that he wasn’t feeling well and then had a seizure. Staff made attempts to save his life, including administering Narcan, but Martin died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“Heroin, meth, fentanyl, and other opioids have tragically taken so many lives in Cobb County, causing irreparable harm to families,” said Sheriff Craig Owens. “The Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force Narcotics Unit works tirelessly to get these dangerous drugs off the streets.”

Sheriff Owens also urges those seeking substance abuse support to call the Cares Warm Line at 1-844-326-5400, available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been asked to investigate Martin’s death.