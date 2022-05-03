Cobb County jail inmate dies in custody, sheriff says

May 3—Joshua Capes, an inmate in the Cobb County jail, died in custody Monday night, according to the Cobb sheriff's office.

Capes, who was 47, was booked into the jail April 24 on two charges of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies found him unresponsive in his cell, and after providing medical assistance were able to revive him.

Capes was taken to the hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries," said Sgt. Jeremy Blake of the sheriff's office. Blake said he could not provide further information on the nature of those injuries.

The sheriff's office said it will conduct an internal investigation and has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also review the incident.

Capes is the fourth inmate to die in custody since Sheriff Craig Owens took office in January 2021.