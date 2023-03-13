Cobb County law enforcement cracking down after agencies see uptick in serious crashes

Two construction workers are recovering after a suspected drunk driver hit them and drove away.

It happened on Roswell Road in Marietta. Now, Cobb County police are searching for that driver.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reports it’s part of an uptick in crashes.

Two different police departments in Cobb County are seeing the same problem.

“We are seeing a large number of accidents. Serious injuries and fatalities,” Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

“We’ve had a higher than the normal amount,” Marietta officer Chuck McPhilamy said. “It’s usually something to do with distracted and or impaired.”

On Saturday Marietta Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Michaela Hudson for drinking and driving. She crashed into a car, injuring a 62-year-old.

Less than 24 hours later, two construction workers were hit while setting up a traffic sign.

The driver took off.

“I don’t know if they will fully recover its too early to tell,” McPhilamy said.

Two weeks ago, a minivan crashed and ended up in an embankment. A husband and wife were inside, and the husband died.

“We really are trying to save lives,” Delk said.

That’s why police are cracking down.

Cobb County police noticed drivers going well above the speed limit in this school zone

They posted a video to Facebook to spread awareness about the problem.

“Our traffic unit is so visible. We try to remain visible. Why we are in school zones, why we are making traffic stops? A lot of these are caused by people driving too fast and not wearing seatbelts. Simple things that would bring this number down,” Delk said.

Along Roswell Road where the two construction workers were hit, police tell Newell they have some leads in the case.

The victims are still in the hospital trying to pull through. It’s unclear what company they work for.

