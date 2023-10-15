Cobb County man accused of leading deputies on chase, fleeing scene wanted for drug trafficking

Haralson County deputies are looking for a man who led multiple municipalities on a chase Tuesday morning.

Officials were advised that the Temple Police Department was in a chase on I-20 westbound around 1 a.m. when deputies were advised a 1999 Blue GMC Sonoma had expired registration and that Temple PD was stopping the chase.

Deputy Jon Henderson of HCSO was near I-20, spotted the truck and decided to pursue the vehicle, according to officials.

As the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Sonoma picked up speed; shortly after, a Bremen Police Department officer joined the chase to assist Henderson.

Georgia State Patrol also joined and performed a PIT maneuver on the Sonoma around mile marker two where the chase ended, officials say.

A man got out of the truck and fled the scene. Officials later identified the man as Brandon Wayne Duff, 36, of Mableton.

When officials searched the truck, they found a woman inside and took her into custody without incident. Also inside of the vehicle, deputies found an unzipped black bag with three pounds of methamphetamine, and firearms, including a stolen gun from Douglasville officials said.

HCSO officials have secured warrants for Duff’s capture for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Duff is also facing multiple traffic citations.

The passenger, Sara Constance Stanley, 41, of Winston, Ga., was arrested at the scene and is been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of Schedule II drugs.

