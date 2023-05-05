Cobb County man charged with beating man to death with a 2x4 in busy shopping center

Efren Jimenez Padron is accused of beating a man to death with a 2x4 piece of lumber that had screws on it.

The gruesome beating happened last Sunday behind a shopping plaza in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department arrested Padron on Monday.

“This one is certainly a strange one. It’s just uncommon to have someone pick up a piece of lumber and brutally beat someone to death with that,” said Chuck McPhilamy, the Public Information Officer for the Marietta Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she and her husband saw the victim’s body before police arrived and noticed the wood on the victim’s face. The woman described how scary and unsettling it was.

Police say Padron and the victim got into an argument before Padron beat the victim to death.

“We can’t confirm what caused that argument nor do we know how it escalated to the point that it left one man deceased. He does admit to being at the scene and that there was an altercation,” said McPhilamy.

TRENDING STORIES:

People who live and work in the neighborhood are thankful police made an arrest so quickly.

“The suspect, who is now in custody, is no stranger to law enforcement, he’s a local transient. Hopefully, this will bring the victim’s family some sense of peace that at least this individual responsible for this gruesome attack will be held accountable,” said McPhilamy.

Police are asking the public to provide any information they have about what led up to the incident. If you have information, call the Marietta Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: