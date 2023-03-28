Cobb County man gets 85-year sentence for stabbing woman in neck, assaulting others over money

A Marietta man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for assault and property damage, according to the Cobb County District Attorney.

The DA said 28-year-old Willie Elbert Kidd, Jr. assaulted four women, including stabbing one with a knife and damaging a staffing agency’s office.

On June 20, 2022, Kidd was employed through a staffing agency in Marietta and during that time, problems arose with his compensation.

Kidd went to the agency armed with a hunting knife, kicked in several interior doors and stabbed one of the employees in the neck. Three other employees barricaded themselves in the office.

The DA said Kidd broke doors, smashed windows, damaged computers and then left.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested Kidd nearby a short time later.

On Monday, a jury returned a guilty verdict on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, one count of possession of a knife during commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

Kidd was re-sentenced to 20 years in prison for a probation violation, which according to the DA, he must serve before the 85-year sentence begins.

During the sentencing, the judge said she is doing her part to make sure Kidd has no more victims.

“When I sit through a jury trial, I see every single life this has affected. I see the fear on their faces. I see what law enforcement must go through. I see the scar on the victim’s neck. This was a violent episode. I’m doing my part to make sure there are no other victims in Cobb County from this defendant,” said Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs.

