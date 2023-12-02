Cobb County man posing as federal agent arrested for meth possession

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is charged with Impersonating an officer after he claimed to be a federal marshal, a county official, and a firefighter, all in one night.

It was late at night when police say 37-year-old Jeffery Nelson walked into a Cobb County Walgreens on Bells Ferry Road with a startling demand.

"He informed the staff, including the manager, that he was a federal agent and needed to inspect the business, as well as their computers and cash registers," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

The manager felt something wasn't right and called 911.

Nelson was in the parking lot when the first officers pulled up.

"They asked him to present credentials to show he was a U.S. Marshal, when Mr. Nelson was asked, he then said he was a Cobb County official," said Sgt. Smith.

The police were suspicious, and say Mr. Nelson then told a different story.

"He later changed to a Cherokee County Firefighter.

However, it turned out he was none of the above.

"Not only was he not a law enforcement officer of any kind, he also had an illegal substance in his possession," said Sgt. Smith.

Nelson was booked into the Cobb County jail on charges of impersonating a public officer and possession of methamphetamine. Both are felonies.

"We in law enforcement take this very seriously because anytime someone identifies themselves as a police officer, there's often an underlying motive," said Sgt. Smith.

Police say if you question whether someone truly is an officer, call 911.

"Contact law enforcement that way they can come out and verify the individual," said Sgt. Smith.

Cherokee County fire officials say it can be problematic when someone claims to be a firefighter or another first responder, because it can lead to the public losing trust in the actual first responders who are out there every day trying to help.